Community Comes Together To Honor Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon

1/19 Officer Tyler Herndon

3/19 Officer Tyler Herndon Funeral

7/19 Suspect – Joshua Funk

8/19 Mount Holly Car Wash Shooting

9/19 Mount Holly Car Wash Officer Involved Shooting

10/19 Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon



11/19 Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper Speaks Following Officer Involved Shooting

12/19 Chief Don Roper Speaking At News Conference

13/19 Chief Don Roper Holds News Conference After Officer Killed In Line Of Duty

14/19 Officer Tyler Herndon Picture Displayed At News Conference

15/19 Officer Tyler Herndon End Of Watch



16/19 Mount Holly Police Department

17/19 Flags Lowered At Mount Holly Police Department In Honor Of Officer Tyler Herndon

18/19 Memorial Outside Mount Holly Police Department

19/19 Flowers Outside Mount Holly Police Department







































Funeral and Memorial Service:

The funeral for Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was held on Tuesday, December 15th at First Baptist Church in Kings Mountain. Watch the funeral service below:

Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon Killed In The Line Of Duty

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A police officer has died following an officer-involved shooting at the Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade. The officer has been identified as 25-year-old Tyler Herndon.

Officers responded to the business on Beatty Drive just before 4am on December 11th in reference to a breaking and entering, according to a news release. Shots were fired after officers reportedly encountered the armed breaking and entering suspect, according to information posted to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Twitter page.

Mount Holly Police Officers were involved in a shooting incident that occurred this morning in the 300 block of Beatty Dr. after officers engaged with an armed, breaking and entering suspect. The suspect and a Mount Holly officer were shot. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 11, 2020

That suspect has been identified by the Gaston County Magistrate’s office as Joshua Funk. He is currently in the Gaston County Jail under a first degree murder charge.

Several shots were reportedly fired between Funk and officers, according to a news release. Officials say Officer Herndon died several hours after the shooting at a local hospital. Funk suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

The Mount Holly Police Officer who was injured during the incident has succumbed to the injuries he sustained. His name is being temporarily withheld to ensure appropriate family notifications are made. https://t.co/BRpmS6DDhn — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 11, 2020

North Carolina Highway 273 was closed for an extended period of time while the SBI investigated the shooting.

Officials released the radio traffic from the Mount Holly Police Department as the shooting was unfolding. You can hear the audio here:

(Viewer Discretion Is Advised)

As is standard procedure with any officer-involved shooting, the Internal Affairs Bureau with the Mount Holly Police Department will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed during the incident.

Officer Herndon is the first police officer killed in the line of duty in Mount Holly, according to Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper. Flags were lowered to half-staff at the Mount Holly Police Department and members of the public left flowers at the entrance. Funeral arrangements haven’t been announced at this time.

Community members stopped by the Mount Holly Police station on Friday evening to show support for the fallen officer.

Angie Ewing – Mt Holly Resident :07 “I’m shaken, I’m sad, I’m angry,” said Angie Ewing, a life long Mount Holly resident, “my heart is broken for our community, our officers, officer Herndon’s family.”

She and several others laid flowers and offered their prayers for Herndon’s family. The town mayor had to hold back tears when speaking with reporters.

“Tyler was an incredible young man,” said Mayor Bryan Hough, “we are proud to say that he was a Mount Holly police officer.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.