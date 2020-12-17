CMPD: Two Teens Accused Of Robbing 14-Year-Old At Gunpoint In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two teenagers accused of robbing a 14-year-old at gunpoint in northeast Charlotte Sunday night have been arrested.

The armed robbery happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Strawberry Point Drive and Plott Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the 14-year-old victim was walking along the road when a car stopped, and two suspects got out. The victim said one suspect pointed a gun at them and demanded their personal belongings. The victim was not injured during the robbery, police say.

About 10 minutes later, the investigation led officer to Cadmium Court, where they located the suspect vehicle. Officers were able to contain the scene, make verbal contact with the suspects inside the homes in the area and take them into custody.

Based on information from CMPD, officers were able to put one of these suspects, 19-year-old Jashwin Wilson, in the area at the time of the crime. After further investigation at the scene, officers arrested Wilson and the other suspect, a 17-year-old boy.

Police say both suspects have since been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is reminded they can leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.