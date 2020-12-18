CMPD: Juvenile Fatally Shot In Northwest Charlotte Identified, 18-Year-Old Charged With Murder

The Latest:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives identify the victim in the fatal shooting as 17-year-old Sharrieff Jones Jr. and charge 18-year-old Deontae Eddings for his involvement in the incident that occurred on December 13th.

Detectives say Eddings has been charged with second degree murder and is in custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

Original Story (12/14/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation after a juvenile was found fatally shot in northwest Charlotte Sunday night.

Officers responded to Red Bud Circle, off of Valleydale Road, around 7 p.m. in response to an assault with deadly weapon call for service.

Upon arrival, police located a juvenile boy with an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was transported by Medic to Atrium Health Main where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.