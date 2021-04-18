9PM: Charmed “Bruja-Ha”

1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9



6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9



















As the Charmed Ones try to contain what was unleashed from the Tomb of Chaos, they discover who created it…and why at 9 p.m. Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to see episode promo on Youtube.

About Charmed:

After the tragic death of their mother, three sisters in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.

Click to see season trailer on Youtube.