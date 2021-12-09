Principal: 2 Guns Found In Parking Lot Of West Charlotte High School Campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two guns were found in a student’s car in the parking lot of West Charlotte High School’s campus on Thursday , according to a letter sent to parents from Principal Hoskins.

Principal Hoskins says prior to a safety screening, Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers noticed several students hanging out in vehicle together in the student parking lot.

When officers approached the vehicle, they questioned students and conducted a search of the vehicle, only to discover two weapons inside.

Police then confiscated the weapons without incident.

Principal Hoskins says Thursday’s safety screening was a precaution only, as there was no immediate threat or emergency.

Hoskins says the screenings are conducted as a way to help keep weapons and other prohibited items out of the school.

As a reminder, it is a violation of CMS policy and state law to have a weapon on any CMS campus.

Principal Hoskins urges parents to speak with their students about the consequences of bringing a weapon to school.

CMS officials say there have been 22 firearms found on CMS school campuses this year.

On Thursday alone, officials say three guns were confiscated from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

