Police: Man Wanted For Robbing Morganton Grocery Store At Gunpoint

MORGANTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a man after he robbed a grocery store in Morganton at gunpoint and took off with cash.

Detectives say the robbery took place at Oak Hill Grocery around 9:35 p.m. on December 9th.

Police say the man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 6 feet 2 inches, and 300 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information leading to the suspect’s identification and arrest to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Burke/Morganton Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.