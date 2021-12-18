Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Underway in Ballantyne Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in the Ballantyne area.

The department tweeted around 8:00 on Saturday night that it happened in the 10000 block of Blairbeth Street.

Police say a man forced his way into his ex-wife’s home during a fight. They say she got out of the house, but the suspect held her 13-year-old daughter at knife point.

Investigators say one officer discharged his gun, hitting the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, due to multiple stab wounds from the suspect, police say.

No officers are reported injured.