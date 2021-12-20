Mac’s Speed Shop To Open Restaurant Near Concord Mills

CONCORD, N.C. — Mac’s Speed Shop announced Monday that customers will soon be able to eat their award-winning BBQ at a new location in Concord.

The BBQ spot will be located near Concord Mills Mall just off the I-85 Speedway Blvd exit.

The new Mac’s location will be engineered for energetic eating, socializing, and enjoying local musicians performing live. The Beer, Bikes and BBQ concept will pay homage to its core values with a lighted vehicle display and a new large outdoor patio with a stage for live music. According to a news release, there will also be fireplaces to warm up the outdoor dining area, plus a new indoor/outdoor room and bar with an interior stage.

“With with two raised stages, expansive outdoor seating and an extended parking bay for bike and car staging, live music will be a big part of our promotional calendar. We’ll do everything possible to turn locals, mall- shoppers and race fans from all over into Mac’s fans,” Mac’s Hospitality Group’s President, Shang Skipper said. “We are excited to bring Mac’s to the Concord area after hearing from loyal fans for years that we needed a location near the mall and the speedway. We listened and found the perfect location for our newest addition to the Mac’s family!”

The new Mac’s will be at 8021 Concord Mills Blvd. in Concord. It’s expected to open in late spring or early summer of 2022.

Mac’s has locally-owned-and-operated North Carolina locations in Charlotte’s South End and Steele Creek neighborhoods, Matthews, Greensboro, Fayetteville, Wilmington and Cornelius. Upstate South Carolinians can enjoy Mac’s in Greenville, S.C.