Tasty Tuesday: Mixing Up a Stardust with Merchant & Trade

WCCB Staff,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Another new year is almost here – but before that, there’s a big party Friday night – and we’re getting ready today!

Mixologist Drew Rakarich with Merchant & Trade stopped by the Rising kitchen to tell us about the party – and make us one of the special drinks they’ll be serving.

If you want to make a Stardust at home, here’s what you’ll need.

  • 1.5 oz Hennessey VSOP
  • 1 oz Orange Blossom Aqua Faba
  • 1 oz Pistachio Orgeat
  • 1/2 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 4 dashes Black Walnut Bitters
  • 4-6 blackberries, muddled

And don’t forget to check out Merchant & Trade on New Year’s Eve for a balloon installation, a great view of the fireworks and a top-notch party to swing into 2022.