Tasty Tuesday: Mixing Up a Stardust with Merchant & Trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Another new year is almost here – but before that, there’s a big party Friday night – and we’re getting ready today!

Mixologist Drew Rakarich with Merchant & Trade stopped by the Rising kitchen to tell us about the party – and make us one of the special drinks they’ll be serving.

If you want to make a Stardust at home, here’s what you’ll need.

1.5 oz Hennessey VSOP

1 oz Orange Blossom Aqua Faba

1 oz Pistachio Orgeat

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

4 dashes Black Walnut Bitters

4-6 blackberries, muddled

And don’t forget to check out Merchant & Trade on New Year’s Eve for a balloon installation, a great view of the fireworks and a top-notch party to swing into 2022.