Iredell County Deputies: Utah Man Charged For Drug Trafficking Over $794K Worth Of Meth
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 25-year-old Utah man has been arrested by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of trafficking meth.
In partnership with Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations Charlotte, the sheriff’s office seized around 17 pounds of crystal methamphetamine on Dec. 22 as part of an ongoing joint investigation into a Mexican based Drug Trafficking Organization operating within the United States. Authorities say the value of the seized meth is $794,899.
The suspect, identified as Daniel Gallardo, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession and felony trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, according to deputies. Gallardo was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he appeared before Magistrate Chamber who issued a $750,000 secured bond for the charges.
“Our relationship with Homeland Security Investigations Charlotte Office has been an on-going, and very beneficial partnership for more than 20 years. This relationship has had a direct and positive impact in combating the narcotics trade within Iredell County and the Western District of North Carolina,” Sheriff Darren Campbell said. “By stopping these drugs from getting into our communities, we have undoubtedly saved lives from potential overdoses, saved families who are not having to deal with domestic violence, and saved our community members from becoming victims of larcenies, breaking and entering and robberies which are committed by those who needed money to buy these drugs to support their habit. Remember, we are just two or three days away from the Mexican Border, and when the border is secure, we are more secure.”