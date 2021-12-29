Iredell County Deputies: Utah Man Charged For Drug Trafficking Over $794K Worth Of Meth

1/3

2/3

3/3





IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 25-year-old Utah man has been arrested by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of trafficking meth.

In partnership with Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations Charlotte, the sheriff’s office seized around 17 pounds of crystal methamphetamine on Dec. 22 as part of an ongoing joint investigation into a Mexican based Drug Trafficking Organization operating within the United States. Authorities say the value of the seized meth is $794,899.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Gallardo, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession and felony trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, according to deputies. Gallardo was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he appeared before Magistrate Chamber who issued a $750,000 secured bond for the charges.