Police Search For Missing Burke County Teen

1/3

2/3

3/3





MORGANTON, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 17-year-old Serenity Walker after she was last seen in Morganton on December 3rd.

Walker is described as a White woman, 5 feet 4 inches, 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police believe she may still in the local area, or she may travel to Asheville or Kings Mountain, N.C.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.