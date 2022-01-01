Atrium Health Cabarrus Welcomes 1st Baby Of 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health is pleased to welcome the first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2022.

Baby boy Greyson Lee Evans was born at 1:51 a.m. on January 1st in Cabarrus, making him the first baby across the Atrium Health system in the Charlotte area to be born in the New Year.

Evans is the new child to Kyle and Christina Evans. He weighed 7 pounds and measured 21.26 inches at birth.

Dr. Clara Croce delivered Greyson Evans.

Atrium Health says the family is doing well and happy to celebrate their new bundle of joy.