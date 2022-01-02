Severe Weather Expected Across North Carolina, Winter Storm Warnings In Mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Cooper urges North Carolinians to stay aware of the local weather forecast as severe weather threatens a large portion of the state over the next 24 hours.

Cooper says portions of North Carolina could see severe storms, heavy rain, significant snowfall, gusty winds, and coastal flooding.

“It’s important to stay informed of changing weather conditions, and to have a way to receive weather alerts,” said Governor Cooper. “A little preparation before severe or winter weather arrives can help avoid inconveniences and emergencies later.”

Officials say severe storms are possible through Monday morning across eastern North Carolina and snowfall is expected across portions of western North Carolina.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been also been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the mountains and far northwestern Piedmont.

Officials say this is the first expected heavy snowfall and winter weather in the mountains since January of 2021.

Cooper provides the following tips to prepare for severe weather and winter weather: