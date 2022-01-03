Humane Society Of Charlotte Shatters Expectations By Accomplishing 3,431 Adoptions In 2021

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — The Humane Society of Charlotte (HSC) finished the year by proudly celebrating 3,431 adoptions completed during 2021.

The organization solidified the goal-breaking number with 10 final adoptions on New Year’s Eve and celebrated its last holiday season at the current location on Toomey Avenue.

January marks the beginning of a very special year for the Humane Society of Charlotte as the organization plans to transition to its new location on Berryhill Road in April.

The Humane Society of Charlotte is currently conducting adoptions by appointment.

Community members that are interested in adopting can visit the HSC website to view all adoptable animals and schedule an appointment that works for them.

Animals are updated as often as every 30 minutes on the HSC website and each profile includes photos and a description of the animal’s personality and behavior.

The new Humane Society of Charlotte Animal Resource Center is currently under construction and is anticipated to open in April 2022. The new center will feature state-of-the-art dog and cat kennels with an infrastructure that has the ability to welcome more animals to the life-saving organization than ever before.

Learn more at anewhomeforhsc.org or view the adoptable animals at humanecharlotte.org/adoption.