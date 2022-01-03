Road Conditions Expected To Worsen Again Overnight In High Country

BOONE, N.C. – Overnight, a Winter Wonderland in the High Country could turn into an icy mess.

NCDOT crews will work through the night, treating roads and icy patches ahead of the morning commute.

#SNOW Highway 421 heading into Watauga County. @NCDOT says major roads like 321 & 421 are clear with slushy areas, but secondary roads are still covered. #WCCB @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/jYJll0Jg1E — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) January 3, 2022

Conditions improved in Ashe, Avery, and Watauga Counties throughout the day Monday, with crews clearing major highways like 321 and 421.

But anything left on the roads is expected to re-freeze overnight.

#NOW Plow trucks working to clear roads in Watauga County. Strong winds continue to be an issue. @NCDOT will clear trees from the road, but not if power lines are involved. #WCCB @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/x8Z3hoTup4 — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) January 3, 2022

And many secondary roads are still full of ice and snow.