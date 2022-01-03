Road Conditions Expected To Worsen Again Overnight In High Country
BOONE, N.C. – Overnight, a Winter Wonderland in the High Country could turn into an icy mess.
NCDOT crews will work through the night, treating roads and icy patches ahead of the morning commute.
Conditions improved in Ashe, Avery, and Watauga Counties throughout the day Monday, with crews clearing major highways like 321 and 421.
But anything left on the roads is expected to re-freeze overnight.
And many secondary roads are still full of ice and snow.