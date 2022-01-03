Two People Killed In Iredell County Crash

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were killed in an accident in Iredell County Monday morning on NC 90 near Lippard Farm Road, according to Troopers.

Investigators say a 2007 Infiniti G35 was traveling west on NC 90 when it lost control, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2002 International box truck.

The driver of the Infiniti, Brandy Renee Redmon, 41, of Statesville, and passenger Kenyon Marquize Dulin, 16, of Statesville, both died from the injuries they sustained in the wreck, according to a news release.

The driver of the truck was seriously injured and transported by Iredell County EMS to a trauma center.

Based on the initial investigation, Troopers say contributing circumstances to the fatal accident included the driver of the Infiniti exceeding a safe speed for the conditions of the wet roadway and operating a vehicle with unsafe tires.

Troopers say the road was closed for nearly three hours during the on-scene investigation. No other details have been released at this time.