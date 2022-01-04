Powerball And Mega Millions Jackpots Total More Than $850 Million

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Powerball and Mega Million jackpots continue to climb in 2022, now adding up together to $863 million.

On Tuesday night, someone in North Carolina could win a $253 million Mega Millions jackpot as an annuity, or $175.6 million cash.

Then, on Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot stands at $610 million as an annuity, climbing to the 7th highest amount ever in the history of the game. The estimated jackpot was raised Tuesday by $35 million due to strong ticket sales. A winner in North Carolina could take the $610 million annuity or choose $434.2 million in cash.

“Both games are off to a great start for 2022, providing the big jackpots that people love to play for,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “As you play for the jackpot, remember there are nine ways to win in each drawing so check your tickets closely. We’ve seen great prizes won in Monday’s Powerball drawing and in Friday’s Mega Millions’ drawing.”

In Friday’s Mega Millions drawing on New Year’s Eve, someone who bought a ticket at a Forsyth County convenience store won a $1 million prize. In Monday’s Powerball drawing, someone from Charlotte who bought a ticket using Online Play won a $50,000 prize and someone who bought a ticket at a Gaston County convenience store also won a $50,000 prize.

Tickets for both games cost $2. Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, and with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games such as Powerball and Mega Millions help make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.