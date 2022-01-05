Man Arrested Near Atlanta For Fatal Northwest Charlotte Shooting Of 29-Year-Old

The Latest (1/5/22):

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the Atlanta area for a fatal northwest Charlotte shooting that happened in December, according to authorities.

Through an investigation, homicide detectives identified Bruce Little as the suspect in the homicide case of Devonte Springs. An arrest warrant was then issued for Little. Suspect.

CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, with the assistance of the Secret Service and both FBI offices in Charlotte and Atlanta were able to locate and apprehend Little just outside of Atlanta.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives drove down to Georgia to interview Little who is in custody in Fulton County, GA awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County.

Police say he has been charged with 1st degree murder, attempted murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and discharging a firearm into a occupied dwelling.

Original Story (12/7/21):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was fatally shot and another was injured in northwest Charlotte early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The victim in this case has been identified as 29-year-old Devontae Springs.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to Swank Place, off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, around 12:20 a.m. after an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. Upon arrival, officers located a man inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

In addition, as responding officers were arriving a description of another vehicle that was involved was seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers engaged in a short vehicle pursuit, afterwards the vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Officers were able to detain both occupants quickly and without further incident.

When police made contact with the subjects inside this vehicle, one of the individuals was also found suffering from several gunshot wounds. Medic responded and transported both individuals to Atrium Main with one person having life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.