Police: Man Hit, Killed By Train In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was hit and killed by a train in Rock Hill Tuesday night, according to the police department.

Rock Hill police responded to the area of Vernsdale Road and Rambo Road for an accident involving a train striking a pedestrian around 11:10 p.m.

Through an investigation, authorities determined that the pedestrian was on the train tracks as the train approached resulting in the accident. The man was over a quarter mile down the tracks from the nearest railroad crossing when the impact happened.

EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced the unidentified man dead due to his injuries.

The York County Coroner’s Office, Rock Hill Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, and Forensic Services Unit also responded to continue the investigation.

Norfolk Southern is also investigating the incident at this time.