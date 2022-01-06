Charlotte Water To Host Career Fair On January 11th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anyone interested in securing a job with Charlotte Water is invited to attend their career fair at Goodwill Campus on January 11th.

The career fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Goodwill Campus located on Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte.

Charlotte Water officials say applicants should bring a valid driver’s license and a vaccination card and resume (optional) to the event.

Information on all open Charlotte Water positions will be available at the career fair for interested applicants to apply onsite.

Officials say on-site interviews for Utility Technician, Water Service Technician, and Dispatcher positions will also be held at the career fair.

Starting salary for entry-level positions begins at $16 per hour.

Careers with Charlotte Water include a comprehensive benefits package, paid vacation and sick leave, on-the-job training, tuition reimbursement, and more.

