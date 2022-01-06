Deputies: 34-Year-Old Man Arrested For Larceny Of Catalytic Converters Near Mooresville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 34-year-old Statesville man has been arrested for the December larceny of motor vehicle parts from a business, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a call on Dec. 13 about the larceny of catalytic converters and automotive batteries which had occurred at a Statesville Highway business, located near Mooresville.

Upon arrival at the business, deputies were informed by an employee, who showed them security camera footage, that the suspect had stolen the items as well as his vehicle. The surveillance videos from the business showed authorities the suspect and his vehicle identified as a burgundy or dark red 1990’s model Chevrolet Conversion van.

Through information received from the public, deputies identified the suspect as Mark Lee Ball. Detectives were also able to connect Ball’s vehicle to the suspect vehicle description.

According to the sheriff’s office, through a continued investigation, officials were able to receive arrest warrants on Ball for felony larceny of motor vehicle parts and misdemeanor larceny.

Ball was located, arrested, and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center Wednesday by authorities. Magistrate T. Thompson issued him a $5,000 secured bond on the charges.

Deputies say additional agencies are wanting to speak with Ball about crimes which have occurred in their jurisdictions.