Detectives Ask For Public’s Help Locating A Missing 22-Year-Old Charlotte Man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 22-year-old Devin Backstrom after he was last seen leaving his caregiver’s home in Charlotte on January 1st.

Authorities say Backstrom is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and other medical concerns.

He was last seen leaving his caregiver’s home on Long Creek Park on New Year’s Day, according to a news release.

Authorities describe Backstrom as a 22-year-old Black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information on Backstrom’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.