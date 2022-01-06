Huntersville Man Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud, Embezzling Thousands Of Dollars From His Employer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 56-year-old Huntersville man pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer following the company owner’s death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to authorities, filed plea documents and the plea hearing determined Benjamin Padua Jr. abused his senior finance position with his employer, identified as Trucking Company, from September 2019 to February 2021. Court documents stated he used falsified documents and improper accounting entries to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Officials say Padua admitted in court that, following the Trucking Company owner’s death in October 2019, he forged the owner’s signature on a fake employment agreement Padua created and backdated to prior to the owner’s death.

The fraudulent employment agreement alleged to increase Padua’s compensation significantly through higher wages, bonuses, and life insurance benefits, according to a news release.

Padua admitted in court, after he created the fake employment agreement, he received substantial compensation from the Trucking Company, to which he was not entitled, officials said.

According to a news release, Padua pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was released on bond. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A sentencing date was not been set.