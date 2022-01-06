Police: Missing 14-Year-Old Charlotte Girl Found Safe

The Latest:

Detectives say missing Takayla Stout, 14, has been found safe and will be reunited with family soon.

Original Story (1/6/22):

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen at Butler High School on Wednesday.

Takayla Stout of Charlotte was last seen at the high school on Matthews-Mint Hill Road around 2:15 p.m. wearing a red hoodie, black pants, red slides, and a backpack.

Detectives describe Stout as a Black girl, 5 feet tall, and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555 or 911 immediately.