Several schools in the WCCB viewing area will be closed or going fully remote on Friday, January 7th due to the possibility of inclement weather. View full details on the expected winter weather by clicking here.

Closings:

Avery County Schools will be closed.

Remote Learning:

Ashe County Schools will operate on a remote learning day for all students and staff.

Watauga County Schools will operate on a remote learning day for all students and staff.