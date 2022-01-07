Coldest Temps of the Season Starting the Weekend

AM Headlines:

Wind Chill Advisory for Mountains Subzero Wind Chills Possible

Coldest Temps of the Season so Far Settle In

Widespread Rain Sunday Discussion:

A dusting up to 3″ of snow across the mountains this morning. Icy spots are possible on the morning drive. The coldest temps since February are sinking into the region this morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect for the mountains with subzero wind chills possible. It’s blustery with winds out of the northwest 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph possible. Temps will remain cold throughout the day today with highs reaching the low 40s for the Piedmont, but at best it will feel like the low to mid-30s. Feeling more like the teens and 20s for the mountains. Overnight lows will sink into the low 20s for Charlotte with highs reaching the mid-40s under sunny skies Saturday. Temps warm up to mid-50s Sunday. Another disturbance from the west will bring widespread showers to the region. Temps will likely be too warm to snow even for the mountains. Colder air arrives early next week with highs struggling to get out of the 40s and overnight lows tumbling to the mid-20s by Tuesday.