CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter is giving out free bottled water to community members affected by the water outage in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte.

The free distribution will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5th at the Sedgefield Harris Teeter on South Boulevard and will continue will supplies last.

Officials say community members will get 24-packs of Harris Teeter Purified Water, with a two-case limit per household.

