Silver Alert Issued For Missing 67-Year-Old Greensboro Man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Sliver Alert has been issued for Gerald Manners, 67, of Greensboro, N.C. after he went missing Friday.

Authorities say Manners is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen near the area of Wiley Lewis Road in Greensboro.

Manners is described as a White man, 5 feet 8 inches, 115 pounds with hazel eyes and a bald head.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a military type green jacket with orange liner, red sneakers, and a camo hat with an eagle on it.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-209-6253.