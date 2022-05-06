USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center To Host Spring Art Sale

1/2

LANCASTER, S.C. — On May 21st from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., shop for unique, handmade Indigenous art as USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center hosts its Spring Art and Craft Festival on campus.

Held in conjunction with the annual City of Lancaster’s Red Rose Festival and annual Ag+ Art Tour, officials say the festival will feature artwork and demonstrations from established and emerging Native American artisans.

These artisans will be selling pottery, paper art, beadwork, baskets, and much more.

Officials say crafts, decorative items, mixed media artwork, and more will also be featured from several Native American tribal groups including the Catawba, Sumter Tribe of Cheraw, and Pee Dee.

Participating artists include:

JoAnn Bauer , pottery.

, pottery. Keith Brown , pottery.

, pottery. Cindy George , beadwork and jewelry.

, beadwork and jewelry. Faye Greiner , basket making and pottery.

, basket making and pottery. Marcy Hayden , multiple items.

, multiple items. Mandy George Howard , beadwork and jewelry.

, beadwork and jewelry. Teresa Harris Kennington , pottery and textiles.

, pottery and textiles. Lisa Lindler , ceramics.

, ceramics. Alex Osborn , digital artwork and photo prints.

, digital artwork and photo prints. Barbara MorningStar Paul , beadwork.

, beadwork. Ericka Pursley , Caroleen Sanders, Catawba pottery.

, Caroleen Sanders, Catawba pottery. Courtney Tice, multiple items.

Admission to the Spring Art and Craft Festival is free and open to the public.

For information on the Center, call 803-313-7172 or visit www.sc.edu/lancaster/NAS.