Town Of Cornelius Celebrates Success Of Social District Plan

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The town of Cornelius is celebrating the success of their plan to create social districts in the downtown area. Thigs Cocktail Lounge is just one of several businesses along Catawba Avenue that’s thriving thanks, in part, to the new Lake Norman Social District.

“I think the reason they work is it’s good for the citizens, it’s good for business. We want a walkable community. Businesses want folks to come by, whether it’s restaurants or any businesses along Catawba Avenue,” says Denis Bilodeau, Cornelius Town Commissioner.

Bilodeau says businesses requested leaders take a closer look at implementing the idea of social districts downtown. The town conducted a trial run over the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, and leaders say it was so successful, they wasted no time adopting the measure.

Bars and restaurants offer patrons little pouches for liquor or special cups for beer. They can take a stroll down Catawba Avenue with a drink in hand.

Aly Melvin with Old Town Public House says business is booming.

“It’s awesome. We don’t have liquor, but Thigs does, but they don’t have a patio, and we do,” says Melvin.

People can enjoy Cornelius’ social district from noon to 10 p.m. during the week. Downtown bars are open a bit later on the weekends.