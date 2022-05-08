HEARTest Yard + Showmars 5K Returns As An In-Person Race May 14th

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers’ Greg Olsen is teaming up with Showmars for the first time since the pandemic to host the 6th Annual HEARTest Yard 5K in-person this Saturday in Charlotte.

The race will kick off the morning of May 14th at Atrium Health CMC Myers Park, right across from Freedom Park.

To celebrate the return of the annual event, organizers have coordinated brand-new race features that will

help raise money for children and their families battling congenital heart diseases and disorders (CHDs).

Officials say new, exclusive prizes this year include a private dinner at Showmars with Greg Olsen and a FUNraising challenge.

“We’re so happy to team up with Showmars once again to help heart families throughout the Carolinas,” shared Greg Olsen, founder of HEARTest Yard and Receptions for Research. “The event is tons of family fun and tremendously benefits a cause near and dear to this community.”

Officials say The HEARTest Yard fund helps families with a range of life-changing services including in-home private care, physical therapy and speech therapy, at no charge to families.

The program is personal for Olsen and his family because their son TJ was born with a severe, congenital heart defect, according to a news release.

“It’s so inspiring to see the work that Greg, Kara, and the entire HEARTest Yard team are able to do to

help so many families,” said Dean Peroulas, CEO of The Showmars Hospitality Group. “We’re thrilled to

once again team up with the HEARTest Yard to help raises awareness for CHDs and spread some hope in

our community.””

Participants must register for the race by 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 13th.

Click here to register.