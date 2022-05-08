Silver Alert Issued For Missing 34-Year-Old Raleigh Man

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for missing, endangered 34-year-old Bradley Painter from Raleigh who is possibly traveling through Charlotte.

Authorities say Painter was last seen near Fox Landing Way in Raleigh.

He bought a Greyhound bus ticket to Atlanta, GA (Bus ticket is SE Bus 0982) before disappearing.

Authorities describe Painter as a White man, 5 feet 5 inches, 200 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Bradley Painter should call Officer W. Bicket at the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.