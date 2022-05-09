CMPD Asking For Public’s Help Locating Missing 19-Year-Old

CHARLOTTE, N.C — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old who was last seen in south Charlotte.

Police say Tavon Cole was last seen at Atrium Main Hospital, located on Blythe Boulevard, on Wednesday, May 4.

Cole suffers from a cognitive impairment and may not be able to properly care for himself, according to a news release.

He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with black shorts and flip-flops. Police say Cole has been described as 5’11” tall, weighing 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cole’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.