Cool and Quiet Start to the Work Week

AM Headlines:

Chilly Start to Monday

Clouds Clear, Slightly Below Average Highs

Seasonable and Dry through Mid-Week

Rain, Storms Return for the Weekend Discussion:

After a chilly Mother’s Day with highs barely breaking into the low 60s, we’ll see temps warm back into the 70s today. Clouds will clear by early afternoon with highs reaching the low 70s. High pressure will keep rain chances to a minimum for much of the week. Temps will fall into the upper 40s tonight with highs back into the upper 70s Tuesday. Temps will be near average through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid-50s. A disturbance off the southeast coast will bring rain and a few scattered storms to the region Friday. Unsettled weather will persist through the weekend with on and off rain and storm chances with highs back in the low to mid-80s Saturday and Sunday.