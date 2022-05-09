Town Leaders Reject Rezoning For “Weddington Green” Mixed-Use Development
WEDDINGTON, N.C. – Weddington Town Leaders have voted to reject plans for a controversial mixed-use development.
The Mayor broke a 2-2 council tie Monday night, denying a rezoning petition for the “Weddington Green” project.
It was a stunning reversal in plans, after the board had originally voted to send it back to the planning board.
Opponents say they’re elated by the decision, which many did not expect to come on Monday night.
They say residents didn’t want the 81-acre mixed-use development, saying commercial property doesn’t fit in.
After the vote, the developer said he’s disappointed, but he understands the sentiment from the neighbors.