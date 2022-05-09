Town Leaders Reject Rezoning For “Weddington Green” Mixed-Use Development

WEDDINGTON, N.C. – Weddington Town Leaders have voted to reject plans for a controversial mixed-use development.

The Mayor broke a 2-2 council tie Monday night, denying a rezoning petition for the “Weddington Green” project.

It was a stunning reversal in plans, after the board had originally voted to send it back to the planning board.

#BREAKING Weddington Town Council decides to reject rezoning petition for “Weddington Green” 81-acre mixed-use development, after Mayor breaks 2-2 tie. @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/zEWTZJDIIB — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) May 10, 2022

Opponents say they’re elated by the decision, which many did not expect to come on Monday night.

They say residents didn’t want the 81-acre mixed-use development, saying commercial property doesn’t fit in.

After the vote, the developer said he’s disappointed, but he understands the sentiment from the neighbors.