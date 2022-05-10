Breezy Tuesday Outlook

AM Headlines:

The breezy, but sunny day ahead

Warmer through Wednesday

Soggy & Unsettled Weekend Forecast Discussion:

Dry, Mild and Breezy Through Mid-Week

Some patchy fog is possible this morning for our mountain and mountain valley communities. Any fog will clear shortly after sunrise with sunny skies in the forecast through the day today and highs reaching the upper 70s. High pressure will keep the clouds and rain chances at bay for the next few days. But, with a low off the coast, expecting winds to pick up this afternoon. Gusts of 20-25 mph will be possible with sustained winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph from lunchtime through early evening. Winds will calm tonight with lows settling into the low 50s. Temps will near 80 tomorrow with another breezy afternoon in store.

Soggy & Unsettled Weekend

An upper-level low in the Atlantic will push closer to the coast by Thursday, increasing cloud cover and keeping temps a bit cooler – highs will top out in the low to mid-70s. This low will move inland Friday morning bringing steady rain and even a few storms by Friday evening. Any outdoor plans this weekend should come with a backup as rain will continue through Saturday. An approaching boundary will bring reinforce wet weather Sunday afternoon after a brief break from the rain Sunday morning. As of now, severe weather is not in the cards, but we will have to monitor for any localized flooding. Temps will be warm leading into the next week with highs back into the mid to upper 80s.