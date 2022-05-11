Sunny & Pleasant Wednesday, Rain & Storms Return Friday

AM Headlines

Pleasant & Breezy Afternoon

Rain chances return end of the week

Unsettled Weekend

Much warmer next week Discussion

Pleasant Stretch Continues

Another gorgeous day on tap with highs reaching the low 80s across the region. A breezy afternoon with winds out of the NE 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph is possible. Winds die down overnight with lows falling into the upper 50s. Not quite as warm tomorrow as the disturbance moves closer to the Carolina coast. Winds will pick up out of the NE once again and highs will reach the low 70s with isolated showers late Thursday evening.

The coastal low brings rain, and storms to start the weekend

Low moves inland Friday bringing the best rain chances to the forecast Friday afternoon into the evening. Scattered showers and a storm or two will be possible Saturday. Low will dissolve over the area Sunday, but an approaching weak cold front will bring more scattered showers and storms by Sunday afternoon. Looking to add about 1/2-1″ of rain across the area this weekend. Still need to be mindful of potential localized flooding, however, this is looking to be a very low-end threat along with any other severe weather chances.

Warmer Next Week

Highs will creep up into the mid-80s Sunday. Next week will bring on the warmest stretch of the season yet with highs in the mid to upper 80s and isolated afternoon storm chances.