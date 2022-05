ROCK HILL, S.C. — A body found in a wooded area in Rock Hill has been identified as William Erschen, 19, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office responded to Hathaway Drive in Rock Hill on May 8th to investigate a body found in a wooded area behind a home.

Erschen was positively identified through dental records, according to a news release.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.