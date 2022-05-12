Unsettled Weekend Weather

AM Headlines:

More clouds, cooler temps today

Scattered Rain/Storms Friday and Saturday

PM Sct. Storms Sunday/Monday

Heating Up Next Week Discussion:

Clouds fill back in today as high pressure weakens and disturbance moves closer to the Carolina coast. Highs will be a few degrees below average, reaching the mid-70s with a breezy afternoon with winds out of the NE 10-15 and gusts of 25. Isolated showers are possible tonight as the coastal low moves inland. We’ll start Friday with cloudy skies and a few showers across the region. Rain and storm chances pick up mid to late afternoon as the low pushes further inland with highs reaching the mid-70s. Scattered showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms will still be possible Saturday, but we will also see a few peeks of sunshine. This is not a washout situation by any means so no need to cancel any plans, but it would be wise to have a place to take cover for spotty showers. Highs will reach the low 80s Saturday. Dry to start Sunday as the low dissolves over the Carolinas. Temps will warm to the mid-80s, with a weak cold front bringing another shot at scattered storms to the area. Another stronger front brings more scattered storms Monday as temps climb into the mid to upper 80s. The severe threat remains low through the weekend with 1/2-1″ total rainfall possible. Next week will be HOT. Highs will reach the upper 80s with minimal rain chances.