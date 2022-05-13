Artists Needed For Mural Project In Downtown Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — Calling all artists! The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is looking for artists to create mural paintings in the downtown area of Hickory.

Officials say murals will be street level, where the public can participate by taking photographs in front of the paintings.

The HDDA prefers that the images painted be relevant to North Carolina in some way, but it is not required.

Officials say the project will begin by creating a mural in one space, approximately 11 to 10 feet wide, in the 200 block of First Avenue NW, beside Hickory Springs Manufacturing.

The HDDA will provide the paints and advertising of the mural, while the artist will provide the design and labor.

To be considered for the HDDA Mural Project artists must:

Mail a proposal as a sketch on paper, about 9 inches by 12 inches, to HDDA Mural Project, PO Box 9086, Hickory, N.C. 28603.

Or email an image to info@downtownhickory.com

Include a description of your experience in art, particularly mural painting.

Proposals must be received by June 10th, 2022.

A decision will be announced June 27th, with the mural estimated to be complete by July 25th.

Call Amy Ogle, 828-322-1121, with any further questions.