Deputies Ask For Public’s Help Locating Missing Lincolnton Teen

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Deputies were dispatched to a Hudson White Trail residence in Lincolnton Thursday in reference to a runaway juvenile. Upon arrival, the grandmother informed officials that the teen, identified as Isaiah Richardson, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. the same day.

Richardson has been described as 5’4″, around 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and tennis shoes, according to a news release.

Anyone who harbors a runaway juvenile could be subject to criminal charges, deputies say.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.