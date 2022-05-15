Local Charity Holds Rubber Duck Race At The Whitewater Center In Charlotte 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 45,000 rubber ducks will race the rapids at the National Whitewater Center in Charlotte on Sunday to raise money for local nonprofit KinderMourn.

Race day kicks off at 2 p.m. around the main channel near the River Jam Stage and entertainment will be available for the whole family, with the racing ducks taking the starting line at 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the event is free and open to the public, however each car must pay the USNWC parking fee of $6.

All adopted ducks will be assigned a number and winners will be announced after the first ducks cross the finish line.

Officials say 1st place will receive a cash prize of $2,500, 2nd place will receive $1,000, and 3rd place will receive $500.

KinderMourn provides hope for bereaved parents, grieving children and teens by offering support and counseling programs.

Officials with the nonprofit say no one is turned away for inability to pay and KinderMourn offers a sliding fee scale and need-based scholarships.

Will your duck be the luckiest duck?

Click here to donate to KinderMourn.