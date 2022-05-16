Scattered Monday Storms, Hot Streak Late Week

AM Headlines

Scattered PM Storms Iso. strong storm or two possible Marginal (level 1 out of 5) severe risk Damaging wind, hail = the biggest threats

Near-record heat by the end of the week

Iso. to widely scattered storms return late week Discussion

Clouds are clearing out this morning with patchy fog across parts of the area. Highs will reach the mid-80s this afternoon. An approaching cold front will bring widely scattered storms to the region. The storm prediction center has the entire region under a marginal risk of severe weather today. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the primary threats to any storm that does become severe. A cold front will clear the region by sunset tonight with storm chances wrapping along with it. Winds will transition out of the N/NE this evening. Lows will fall into the upper 50s. Highs will creep back into the mid to upper 80s through midweek.

Near Record Highs Late Week

We’ll be flirting with some record-breaking heat later this week. Highs will reach the mid-90s by Thursday afternoon. Storm chances return to the forecast Thursday afternoon. We’ll have to watch for isolated severe storms through the end of the week. A strong cold front will drive through the region Saturday bringing the best chance for stormy weather to the region. Temps will cool Sunday but still remain above average with highs in the mid-80s on Sunday.