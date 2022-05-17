Local Veterinarian Debuts New Brand, Petfolk, And Brings New Pet Care Center To Promenade On Providence

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Petfolk announces its new pet care center in the Promenade on Providence shopping center with a grand opening celebration May 20-21. Founded by renowned local veterinarian, Dr. Audrey Wystrach, Petfolk is bringing connected and proactive pet care to more than 500,000 pet parents in the greater Charlotte area, with a focus on creating a true community of care between pets, pet parents, and their veterinary care teams. To celebrate the new brand’s second pet care center in the Charlotte area, Petfolk is partnering with two local nonprofits to provide veterinary services for adopted animals throughout the grand opening weekend.

In line with Petfolk’s focus on creating a community of care, the brand is deeply passionate about giving back to the local community of pet rescues and adoption charities to ensure all animals receive the love and care they deserve. Throughout the two-day celebration, Petfolk is giving back to two different charities each day to provide pets adopted during the months of May and June with a free wellness check and one year of complimentary vaccinations, ensuring new pet parents and pets are well taken care of during their first year together.

On Friday, May 20, Petfolk, Happy Tails Rescue, Inc. and the Promenade on Providence have teamed up for a pet-filled Friday night with a free outdoor movie screening of The Secret Life of Pets 2, starting at 8:30 p.m. Beginning in the afternoon and continuing until the movie starts, Petfolk will offer mobile vet clinic free walk-up wellness checks on the green space and is honored to provide one year of free vaccinations to Happy Tails Rescue, Inc. pets adopted through the months of May and June. Happy Tails Rescue, Inc. is a small 501c3 NC non-profit K9 rescue organization run by a group of hard-working volunteers, and they will be onsite with adoptable dogs starting at 6:30 p.m, as well as a representative available to answer questions and facilitate pet adoptions leading up to the movie.

On Saturday, May 21, Petfolk is hosting an open house providing free wellness checks and one free year of vaccinations for pets adopted through Family Addition Dog Rescue of Charlotte, a volunteer-based 501c3 non-profit organization. There will be information about foster and adoption, as well as pictures of the adorable, adoptable dogs at the pet care center to share about their important work in rehabilitating injured dogs, fostering dogs in safe and loving foster homes, and then connecting dogs to their “furever” homes. Whether you are a long-term pet parent or thinking about adding four paws to your family, pet parents are invited to the pet care center to receive a free wellness check for their dog or cat, tour the intentionally designed center, meet the highly-trained pet care staff, enjoy some light refreshments, receive a pet goody bag and learn about what makes Petfolk unparalleled in the pet care space.

“We are thrilled to introduce our revolutionary community of care to Charlotte’s nearly half a million pets. Our expertly trained staff are vets who love pets, and our goal is to be a companion who provides everything pets and their parents need on their journey,” said Dr. Audrey Wystrach, co-founder and CEO of Petfolk. “As pet parents ourselves, we share the same values as devoted pet parents and understand the inherent bond between pets and their parents. With that understanding, we are committed to delivering the highest level of care, transparency, connectivity and compassion to everyone – both pets and parents – who walk through our doors.”

As part of Petfolk’s commitment to a quality and inclusive community of care, the intentionally designed pet care centers welcome same-day appointments seven days a week, offering urgent care, virtual care and a variety of check-in and diagnostic services. Beyond services, Petfolk’s support is as much focused on the pet, as it is on the pet parent, where they ensure parents have all the right tools and knowledge to make informed decisions and have an equal voice in caring for their pet in the best way possible. Petfolk understands the need for a long-term partner in pet care, and they are committed to being by pets and pet parents’ side.

Formerly known as One Vet, the brand recently rebranded to Petfolk, which keeps the same dedication and mission, but further emphasizes the holistic community of care pets, pet parents and the veterinary care teams create together. Under the new Petfolk name, the team has ambitious plans to open 15 pet care centers throughout the Southeast by Q1 2023, with recruitment underway to hire 40 veterinarians and 120 support staff for those new locations.

Pet parents are encouraged to stop by the new Promenade on Providence location at 5335 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28277, during the two-day celebration and normal operating hours: Friday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on Petfolk and its new Promenade on Providence location, please visit www.petfolk.com.