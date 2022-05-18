Coroner: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Lancaster County Collision

LANCASTER, S.C. — One woman was killed and another person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle collision in Lancaster, S.C., according to the Coroner’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash on Great Falls Highway around 6:15 a.m.

Police say there were two occupants in the car.

One occupant was flown from the scene for medical treatment and the other occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Police have identified the victim who passed away in this case as 55-year-old Clarissa Johnson.

The collision is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.