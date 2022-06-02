Cold Front Brings Scattered Storms, Relief From the Heat

AM Headlines:

Scattered PM Storms Isolated Severe Threat N and W of I-85 Damaging Wind Gusts Biggest Threat

Cooler Temps return Friday

High Chance of Tropical Depression/Storm by Friday Will bring 3-4″ of rain to south Florida Rip Current Risk for Carolina Coast

Discussion:

A cold front will bring some relief to the heat Friday. Highs will once again reach the low to mid-90s across the region with afternoon storms developing. Isolated severe threat with damaging wind gusts the greatest concern north and west of I-85. The front will slowly move through the region with a few lingering showers and storms through Friday. Cooler temps and not as muggy Friday with high in the mid-80s. Sunshine returns Saturday with minimal rain chances and average highs through Monday. Highs will jump back into the 90s with unsettled weather early next week.

Tropics Update:

Still watching for the development of Alex off the Yucatan Peninsula over the next 24 hours. This storm will likely become a tropical depression if not a tropical storm. The latest tracks have this storm well off the Carolina coast by Sunday/Monday. However, there will likely be an increased rip current risk for any planning to go to the beach this weekend.