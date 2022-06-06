Eat Black Charlotte Week: Snow Your Roll Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Eat Black Charlotte Week runs through June 12th. The event is focused on black-owned and operated restaurants and food trucks in the Queen City. “Snow Your Roll” is one of the food trucks offering up their menu this year. The food truck is run by mother and daughter duo, April and Akya Atkinson. The team serves up a variety of egg rolls and more than 21 flavors of snow cones. It’s a crazy combination that works. You can follow them on instagram to find out what location they will be rolling around to next.