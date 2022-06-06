Homeless Man’s SUV And Prosthetic Leg Returned After Arrest In Carjacking Case

GASTONIA, N.C. – A disabled man has his SUV and his prosthetic leg back, after being carjacked at knifepoint.

Last month, we told you about James Heath, a homeless man who lives inside his SUV.

His life was upended after someone carjacked him and took that SUV, with his prosthetic leg inside.

A few days ago, Heath got his SUV back after police found it in Catawba County.

Deputies pulled over 36-year-old Keith Kirkland during a traffic stop in Claremont and charged him with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Heath’s prosthetic leg was still inside.

“Oh, I was happy to have my leg back, I was ecstatic to have my leg back, you know,” he says.

Now, Heath wants to make sure he doesn’t lose it again.

He says his money for car payments went toward renting a van to live in last month.

And he had to pay $1,200 to get the SUV out of an impound lot.

“I’m not going to go through this again. There’s a chance I could lose my car after this, through no fault of my own,” he says.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help James make his car payments.