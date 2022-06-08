Banner Elk Named Best Spot in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Banner Elk has been named one of the best small towns to visit in the country.

That’s according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Banner Elk was the only spot in North Carolina to make the list. Some of the factors considered were the nearby skiing and hiking options, entertainment, natural settings and other qualities like that which attract tourists to more intimate locations.

The Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk has been featured on WCCB in James Scott’s ‘On the Road’ and the Wooly Worm Festival was featured in Nicole Madden’s ‘The Bright Spot.”