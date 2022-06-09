CMPD Launches Adult Diversion Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In partnership with Lowe’s, CMPD announced the launch an Adult Diversion Program on Thursday.

The one-of-a-kind program in Mecklenburg County is described as a first-time offender program that allows young adults (ages 18 to 24) to be diverted from the traditional criminal justice system for lower-level offenses.

Officials say its purpose is to provide opportunities for education and employment to help these young adults from re-offending and cycling through the criminal justice system.

“I’m proud of the accomplishments of the CMPD’s existing Youth Diversion Program,” says CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. “Since 2013, nearly 4,000 participants have successfully completed the training. Ninety-two percent of our participants do not re-offend. They gain valuable life lessons and skills to become successful adults. I know the adult diversion program will give those same opportunities for young adults to better themselves.”

Officials say participants will complete programs ranging from 3 months up to a year.

CMPD says there is a zero-tolerance policy for any new criminal offenses while part of the program.

Participants will have regular meetings scheduled with the program specialist, and comply with treatment, education, and employment.

Officials say the program includes job readiness training, a financial literacy course, a victim awareness course, and more.

Offenses allowed for participants include:

Larceny from auto

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Larceny by employee

Felony/Misdemeanor larceny

Misdemeanor Assault (non-DV)

Auto theft-no pursuit or accident with injury

Fraud

Possession of stolen property (misd. & felony)

Misdemeanor B/E

Intoxicated and Disruptive

Disorderly Conduct

Damage to Property/Vandalism

Failure to Disperse (post-arrest)

Possession of Alcohol under 21

Possession of Marijuana/other drugs

ABC Misdemeanor

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Lowe’s is an executive sponsor of the Adult Diversion Program and has donated $48,650 to cover program costs this year.

Officials say local Lowe’s leaders will run job and career skills training, including classes on resume writing, interviewing, and job retention.

Lowe’s will also provide employment opportunities.

“We are grateful to continue our partnership with CMPD as we provide the critical skills and career training that we believe will help young people across the Charlotte region discover a path to a better future,” said Hanh Pham, Lowe’s regional vice president, North Carolina. “This program aligns perfectly with our commitment at Lowe’s to make a positive impact in our own hometown as we continue to identify more opportunities to break down barriers to meaningful employment and economic mobility.”

Lowe’s has partnered with CMPD’s Youth Diversion Program since 2018 to introduce troubled teens to careers in skilled trades.

CMPD summer interns have received hands-on training in construction through the Generation T immersion workshops, according to a news release.

Officials say 2022’s immersion event will be held July 12th with Charlotte nonprofit The Roc.